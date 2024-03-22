PepsiCo to invest US$400 million more in two new plants in Vietnam

Published Fri, Mar 22, 2024 · 1:13 pm
One beverage manufacturing factory will be in southern Long An province in Vietnam and cost over US$300 million, and another for food processing will be in northern Ha Nam province with an investment of US$90 million.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

PepsiCO

US FOOD and drink maker PepsiCo Inc has committed to investing an additional US$400 million in Vietnam to build two new plants powered by renewable energy in the country, its government said on Friday.

The announcement came as delegations of more than 60 US enterprises, including Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, paid a 3-day work visit to Vietnam this week.

One beverage manufacturing factory will be in southern Long An province and cost over US$300 million, and another for food processing will be in northern Ha Nam province with an investment of US$90 million, the Vietnamese government said.

The report did not give details on the commissioning time of the two factories.

Late last year the company said it had been granted an investment certificate for the Ha Nam factory, which was scheduled to enter into operation in the third quarter of 2025.

PepsiCo, which runs five factories across Vietnam, entered the country in 1994. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Vietnam

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ASEAN Business

Thai central bank to weigh recalibrating neutral stance in April

Malaysia’s brain drain conundrum

Japan’s Isuzu Motors to produce EV pickup trucks in Thailand

Malaysia Airlines posts its first profit in over a decade

Funds sell Indonesian bonds on fiscal fears, free lunch pledge

Shopping mall owner Siam Piwat said to consider biggest Thai IPO since 2022

Breaking News

Most Popular