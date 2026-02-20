The Business Times
Philippine central bank faces huge uncertainty in policymaking, says governor  

Published Fri, Feb 20, 2026 · 10:17 AM
    • The Philippine central bank cut its key rate for a sixth straight time on Thursday to support growth.
    [MANILA] Philippine central bank Governor Eli Remolona on Friday reiterated that policymakers face a “large element of uncertainty” which could complicate decision-making. The Philippine central bank cut its key rate for a sixth straight time on Thursday to support growth.

    In an interview with CNBC, Remolona said inflation was under control, giving the central bank “leeway to do something about growth”.

    The central bank watches the Philippine peso, but it does not worry about day-to-day volatility, he said.

    There were risks to inflation, but the probability of risk factors materialising is low. Uncertainty stems from how fast confidence in the economy will return, Remolona added. REUTERS

