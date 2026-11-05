Philippine inflation hits more than three-year high of 7.8% in October

A result of higher transport and utility costs, this strengthens the case for policy tightening

Higher fuel prices and fares pushed the transport index up to 20.1% in October from 14.6% in September, government data showed. PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] Philippine annual inflation accelerated to its highest level since 2023 in October, driven by higher transport and utility costs, strengthening the case for more policy tightening after the central bank’s larger-than-expected rate hike in October.

Inflation quickened to 7.8 per cent in October, the highest since February 2023, from 7.2 per cent in September, the statistics agency said on Thursday (Nov 5).

The reading, which exceeded the 7.6 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, brought the average in the 10-month period to 5.6 per cent, above the central bank’s 3 per cent target.

Higher fuel prices and fares pushed the transport index up to 20.1 per cent in October from 14.6 per cent in September, government data showed. Utility costs rose 9.3 per cent, accelerating from 8.4 per cent the prior month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed to a more-than-three-year high of 5.4 per cent from the revised 4.8 per cent, pointing to broader price pressures that could add to the central bank’s concerns.

The central bank, which next meets on Dec 17, raised its key policy rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent in October, the fourth consecutive increase, and signalled it was prepared to tighten policy further to cool inflation. REUTERS