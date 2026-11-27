This outpaces another record-breaking month for exports, which rose 41.8% to US$10.6 billion

October’s trade deficit was US$6.95 billion, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Nov 27. PHOTO: PEXELS

THE PHILIPPINES posted a record trade deficit in October as a 50 per cent surge in imports outpaced another sharp rise in exports.

October’s trade deficit was US$6.95 billion, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday (Nov 27). That is the widest since 1980 and 65.6 per cent more than a year earlier, based on Bloomberg data.

Imports rose to a record-high US$17.52 billion, as electronics products soared 147.4 per cent and telecoms equipment surged 65.7 per cent.

Imports of mineral fuels and cereals also showed significant increases for the South-east Asian nation that relies heavily on imported oil and rice.

The imports jump outpaced another record-breaking month for exports, which rose 41.8 per cent to US$10.6 billion.

The artificial intelligence boom boosted demand for semiconductors and devices such as personal computers and smartphones.

The Philippine central bank forecasts a current account deficit of US$19.1 billion for 2026, before widening further to US$19.4 billion in 2027.

The peso was at 63.71 against the US dollar, flat from its close on Thursday. BLOOMBERG