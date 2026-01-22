Philippines’ Marcos advised by doctors to rest after discomfort

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's condition remains stable, his office said in a statement. PHOTO: REUTERS

PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was advised by his doctors to rest, having spent the night under medical observation after experiencing discomfort, his office said on Thursday.

His condition remains stable, it said in a statement.

“The President continued to carry out his responsibilities while under medical observation and has returned to Malacanang,” the statement read, referring to the presidential palace. BLOOMBERG