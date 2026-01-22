The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Philippines’ Marcos advised by doctors to rest after discomfort

Summarise
Published Thu, Jan 22, 2026 · 12:59 PM
    • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's condition remains stable, his office said in a statement. 
    • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's condition remains stable, his office said in a statement.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was advised by his doctors to rest, having spent the night under medical observation after experiencing discomfort, his office said on Thursday.

    His condition remains stable, it said in a statement. 

    “The President continued to carry out his responsibilities while under medical observation and has returned to Malacanang,” the statement read, referring to the presidential palace. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Ferdinand Marcos JrPhilippines

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More