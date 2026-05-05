Philippines may need larger rate hike as inflation soars past 7%

The BSP has warned that a prolonged oil price shock could disanchor inflation expectations

The government has provided aid to public transport drivers, farmers and fisherfolk to cushion the blow, but it has no sweeping fuel subsidies. PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] The Philippine central bank will likely need to take more aggressive interest-rate hikes to tame the faster-than-expected inflation spurred by the Middle East war, according to analysts.

Consumer prices rose 7.2 per cent in April from a year earlier, the fastest pace in three years, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). That far exceeded all of the estimates in a Bloomberg survey and the central bank’s forecast of 5.6 to 6.4 per cent. Prices had only gained 4.1 per cent in March.

The latest data underlines how quickly price pressures have spread in the South-east Asian economy, which imports nearly all of its oil needs from the Middle East. It also heaps pressure on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which has so far signalled it would take gradual steps to tighten monetary policy to avoid stalling the economy’s recovery.

“We will not rule out a forceful inter-meeting hike,” said Emilio Neri Jr, lead economist at the Bank of the Philippine Islands, adding that the BSP may likely increase the key rate by more than its usual 25 basis points for both regular and off-cycle meetings.

The BSP just raised the key rate by a quarter-point to 4.5 per cent in April and will meet again next month.

“By the time they meet in June, May inflation will be out and it’s not hard to imagine it hitting 8 per cent or 9 per cent,” Neri said. “If the policy rate remains below 6 per cent by then, it could look awkward.”

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The peso fell 0.3 per cent on Tuesday to approach a record low of 61.75 per US dollar as the inflation data added to the bearish sentiment on the currency. It’s Asia’s worst-performing currency since the war in Iran broke out at the end of February.

April inflation was driven by a 21 per cent jump in transport prices, as well as an 8 per cent increase for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels. The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages also jumped 6 per cent, primarily due to rice and fish.

Month-on-month inflation stood at 2.6 per cent, the highest since January 2000, according to the PSA.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s administration plans to review its economic projections for 2026, as the US war on Iran continues to choke critical supplies and drive up the cost of crude and fertiliser. The BSP has warned that a prolonged oil price shock could disanchor inflation expectations, pledging to remain vigilant and guided by incoming data.

The government has provided aid to public transport drivers, farmers and fisherfolk to cushion the blow, but it has no sweeping fuel subsidies like neighbouring Indonesia and Malaysia. An El Nino dry spell, set to start in June, could also affect farm output.

“Our priority is to ensure stable fuel supply, manageable prices, and adequate protection for all sectors amid ongoing domestic and global challenges,” Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement after the inflation data.

The central bank could be forced to raise its benchmark interest rate anew – and potentially by a larger, half-point step – to “nip inflationary pressures in the bud” and bring inflation back to the target range of 2 to 4 per cent, said Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking.

The BSP will need to tighten to fulfil its mandate of price stability, “even if the unintended consequences include slowing down the economy”, he added. BLOOMBERG