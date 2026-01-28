The Business Times
Philippines revises Q3 GDP down to 3.9% from 4%

Published Wed, Jan 28, 2026 · 11:08 AM
    • Official fourth quarter GDP numbers will be released on Thursday.
    [MANILA] The Philippines statistics agency has revised third quarter economic growth downwards to 3.9 per cent from 4 per cent, reflecting changes in the contributions made by sectors like real estate, electricity and food service activities, it said on Wednesday.

    Official fourth quarter GDP numbers will be released on Thursday. REUTERS

    Philippines

