The Philippines waives visas for Chinese visitors to boost tourism

[MANILA] The Philippines will allow Chinese nationals to enter without visas for a stay of up to two weeks, as the South-east Asian nation pushes to revive its faltering tourism sector.

The visa-free privilege for Chinese nationals entering the Philippines for tourism or business will be effective Friday (Jan 16), Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs said.

It is also only valid for those entering through the Manila and Cebu airports, and the 14-day stay period is not extendable.

“This is in line with the president’s directive to facilitate trade, investments, and tourism, as well as strengthen people-to-people exchanges between the Philippines and China,” the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The visa-free arrangement will be in effect for a year and will be reviewed before expiring, it added.

The Philippines is further easing travel requirements for Chinese visitors as its tourism industry struggles to gain ground. The country has also been a regional laggard in post-pandemic tourism recovery, as Chinese nationals opt for neighbouring countries such as Vietnam.

Tourism accounts for nearly a tenth of Philippine economic output.

The move marks a sharp reversal from curbs placed a few years ago over concerns that some visitors from China were involved in scams and illegal gambling. It also comes even with a lingering spat between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea. BLOOMBERG