The Singapore Food Agency has extended its deadline to approve 16 species of insects for human consumption to the first half of 2024.

"Potential for insects not just as food for the table but also in supplements and feed"

THE buzz in insect farming is loudest around alternative proteins, but some regional startups are finding better opportunities in the production of insect-derived ingredients for health supplements and animal feed.

Increasing uses for what the industry calls insect biomaterials are pushing players to shift focus or explore other markets, especially as some have been frustrated by the lack of development in the insects-for-food space here.

One of the early movers in the insect space is Insectta. The company started out in 2018 as a black soldier fly farm in Singapore, making animal feed and fertiliser.

It faced two pain points then, co-founder and chief marketing officer Chua Kai-Ning told The...