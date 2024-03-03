Property tycoon accused of embezzling US$12 billion in Vietnam’s biggest fraud case

FOR several years, Truong My Lan held meetings on the 39th floor of the sleek Times Square tower in the heart of Vietnam’s commercial hub, Ho Chi Minh City.

There, in a room that acted as her command center, she allegedly wove a US$12 billion tapestry of fraud and corruption, according to the police reports that form the basis of a court case against her.

Authorities allege there were “ghost” companies, payoffs to government officials and a bank she illegally controlled that disbursed loans to herself and her allies worth about 11 per cent of the nation’s 2022 GDP.

Her personal driver secretly shuttled millions of dollars in cash across the city’s chaotic streets, police say. Twenty-four government inspectors – whose jobs are responsible for ensuring the health and safety of the banking system – are alleged to have taken Lan’s money to cover up violations.

The woman behind Van Thinh Phat Group, one of Vietnam’s most moneyed real estate empires, now awaits a trial starting on Tuesday (Mar 5) and a possible death sentence or imprisonment if found guilty.

More arrests are expected in a probe that has contributed to a virtual freeze in the nation’s bond and real estate markets, as bureaucrats fearful of being swept up in police investigations slow-walk approving legal documents.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 8.30 AM Asean Business Business insights centering on South-east Asia's fast-growing economies. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

The country’s largest-ever fraud case is among a slew of high-profile proceedings following from the Communist Party of Vietnam’s crackdown on corruption.

It highlights the developing economy’s challenges as it courts foreign investment to become a global electronics hub for companies like Apple and Samsung. The scandal also raises questions of whether the government has the capacity to safeguard the banking system, bond market and overall economy amid an explosion of wealth.

“Government regulators are overwhelmed,” said Zachary Abuza, an expert on South-east Asian politics at the National War College in Washington. “They can’t keep up with the growth of the economy. Look at the volumes of money pouring into the country. They just don’t have the manpower and they’re so poorly paid.”

Vietnam is a one-party state where foreign media have limited access to documents such as police reports and reporting is heavily reliant on the local state-owned media.

The foreign ministry, which handles enquiries to the government from foreign media, said in a statement that the party’s policy is to resolutely fight corruption “and to handle those who violate the law with strict punishments”. The government aims to “strengthen citizens’ trust in the party” and create a transparent business environment, it said.

Lan recognises she may have violated the law, but “she didn’t intentionally commit those violations, nor try to cause damage to the state and depositors”, her lawyer, Giang Hong Thanh, said in a telephone interview. He added that Lan is willing to cover any economic damages that the court rules she is responsible for.

Pace of change

In recent years, Vietnam has emerged as one of South-east Asia’s biggest economic success stories. Disbursement of foreign direct investment rose to more than US$23 billion in 2023, up 3.5 per cent from the previous year.

In a country where the average annual worker’s salary is about US$4,000, the number of Vietnamese with a net worth of more than US$30 million soared 82 per cent in the five years to 2022 to 1,059, according to the Knight Frank Wealth Report.

But the country is struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of change. Like the Chinese government, which has pursued a sweeping anti-corruption drive as the economy has grown, Vietnam’s leaders see graft as a risk to their hold on power. Communist Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s crusade to root out avarice is now years old, with no obvious end in sight.

The anti-corruption campaign has touched the highest levels of government and virtually all sectors of society.

Former president Nguyen Xuan Phuc stepped down in January last year after taking “political responsibility” for corruption cases during the pandemic. Two deputy prime ministers who respectively oversaw the health and foreign affairs ministries were dismissed that same month.

Fifty-four other individuals were convicted last year in a case involving millions of dollars of bribes tied to government-directed “rescue” flights for Vietnamese trying to get home while Covid-19 raged.

Even in this landscape, Lan’s case stands out for its audacity and breadth.

The Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam has prosecuted VTP Group’s chairwoman for allegedly embezzling more than US$12 billion from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) between Feb 2018 and Oct 2022 – a sum that surpasses the market capitalisation of most Vietnamese banks.