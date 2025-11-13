The Business Times
Ringgit’s winning streak masks Asia’s currency weakness

Philippine peso and dong breach record lows; rupiah, won and yen continue slide

Goh Ruoxue

Published Thu, Nov 13, 2025 · 09:44 AM
    Behind the Malaysian currency's outperformance lies a more muted regional showing, with its South-east Asian counterparts breaching record lows and its East Asian peers grasping onto slim year-to-date gains against the US dollar.

    [SINGAPORE] The ringgit, crowned the worst performer in emerging Asia two years ago, is now giving its Asian counterparts a run for their money as its winning streak against the greenback inches towards a four-year record.

    Behind the Malaysian currency’s outperformance lies a more muted regional showing: The Philippine peso is charting a fresh nadir against the US dollar; the dong deepens its decline, repeatedly breaching record lows; and the battered rupiah persists down a volatile slide.

    The East Asian currencies fared rosier in their year-to-date performance against the US dollar – until the won and yen entered the final quarter on a downtrend that is threatening their slim gains for the year.

