Rising Singapore-Johor activity rekindles property prospects in Malaysia’s southern tip

[KUALA LUMPUR] Johor Bahru is back on the radar of property investors, in anticipation of a surge in prices and rental demand, as new catalysts emerge from the ratcheting up of business activity between Johor and Singapore.

Samuel Tan, a JB-based veteran property consultant, said of late, there has been a marked improvement in investor confidence in Johor property. He attributed this to robust development in the manufacturing sector – the state’s key economic driver – noting that many investors are planning to relocate or expand their operations in Malaysia.

Recent property sales, especially for new launches in JB city centre, reflect this growing interest.