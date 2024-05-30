Rising Singapore-Johor activity rekindles property prospects in Malaysia’s southern tip
Higher take-up rate of recent property launches in Johor Bahru underscore renewed investor confidence, say industry watchers
[KUALA LUMPUR] Johor Bahru is back on the radar of property investors, in anticipation of a surge in prices and rental demand, as new catalysts emerge from the ratcheting up of business activity between Johor and Singapore.
Samuel Tan, a JB-based veteran property consultant, said of late, there has been a marked improvement in investor confidence in Johor property. He attributed this to robust development in the manufacturing sector – the state’s key economic driver – noting that many investors are planning to relocate or expand their operations in Malaysia.
Recent property sales, especially for new launches in JB city centre, reflect this growing interest.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Asean
Thailand exploring small modular nuclear reactor technology, says PM
Malaysia’s ringgit overcomes this year’s slow start as inflows gather pace
Vietnam signals readiness to support dong as currency hits lows
South-east Asia’s growth-dominated PE industry needs stronger IPO markets: Bain
Google unveils US$2 billion investment in Malaysia
Rising Singapore-Johor activity rekindles property prospects in Malaysia’s southern tip