Rolex to runways: Vietnam’s luxury retail king leads a family empire built on discipline
Johnathan Hanh Nguyen is now looking to grow his half-a-billion-dollar conglomerate some more
- Johnathan Hanh Nguyen is the founder and chairman of Imex Pan Pacific Group, which has interests in high fashion, food and beverage, duty-free retail and airport services. IMAGE: BT VISUAL, CARTIER, ROLEX, CONRAN OCTOPUS, BURBERRY
Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth
[HO CHI MINH CITY] If, while in Vietnam, you buy a Swiss-made Rolex timepiece, a Burberry trench coat or a diamond-set Cartier bracelet, there is a good chance that the sale ran through one man’s half-a-billion-dollar network.
He is Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, the country’s “King of Luxury Brands”.
