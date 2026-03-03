S-E Asian businesses in the Gulf take safety measures as they hunker down for prolonged disruption
Some SMEs and exporters could face operational and cost pressures as US-Iran conflict spills over
- Dubai, whose reputation for safety has long positioned the emirate as a hot spot for foreign investment, has not been spared from the conflict. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[SINGAPORE] South-east Asian companies with Gulf exposure are in contingency mode as the US-Iran conflict ripples through the region, causing margin pressures as freight and energy costs spike.
Exporters to the Middle East, companies in the oil and gas chain, small and medium enterprises with ventures in Gulf countries, as well as those with presence in international business hubs such as Dubai are all watching developments with furrowed brows.
In the meantime, security and safety precautions are the topmost priority for companies with teams in the region.
