The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
SUBSCRIBERS

S-E Asian businesses in the Gulf take safety measures as they hunker down for prolonged disruption

Some SMEs and exporters could face operational and cost pressures as US-Iran conflict spills over

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Evan See

Evan See

Published Tue, Mar 3, 2026 · 11:42 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Dubai, whose reputation for safety has long positioned the emirate as a hot spot for foreign investment, has not been spared from the conflict.
    • Dubai, whose reputation for safety has long positioned the emirate as a hot spot for foreign investment, has not been spared from the conflict. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SINGAPORE] South-east Asian companies with Gulf exposure are in contingency mode as the US-Iran conflict ripples through the region, causing margin pressures as freight and energy costs spike.

    Exporters to the Middle East, companies in the oil and gas chain, small and medium enterprises with ventures in Gulf countries, as well as those with presence in international business hubs such as Dubai are all watching developments with furrowed brows.

    In the meantime, security and safety precautions are the topmost priority for companies with teams in the region.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Asia-PacificIranMiddle EastGulf statesoilLogisticsSATSsembcorp industriesAsean Business

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More