Satellites can spot Malaysia’s water leaks, but can they fix them?

Digital tools can buy time, but without major pipe renewal, Malaysia will keep losing water faster than it can save it

While pipe replacement delivers the deepest structural reduction in non-revenue water - treated water lost through leaks, theft or inaccurate metering - it can be prohibitively expensive. PHOTO: PIXABAY

[KUALA LUMPUR] Every day, Malaysia loses more than a third of its treated water before it even reaches a tap – more than double the global benchmark of 15 per cent.

Now, utilities agencies are turning to satellites, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics and smart meters to manage water systems more efficiently and gain quick, high-return improvements.

The idea is simple – use predictive intelligence to pinpoint the riskiest portions in the network, fix those sections fast, and get more bang for the buck. It’s a “huge win”, said Yohei Nishiyama, vice-president of business development at Tokyo-based Tenchijin.