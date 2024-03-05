Subscribers

Saturation of malls in Malaysia’s Klang Valley as more join the fray

The Exchange TRX is among flashy new entrants trying to compete for consumers’ wallets

Tan Ai Leng

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 5:00 am
The Exchange TRX mall has attracted thousands of shoppers every weekend since it opened its doors on Nov 29 last year.
PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT
The Exchange TRX is jointly developed by Australia's Lendlease and Malaysia’s Finance Ministry-owned company TRX City.
PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT

Malaysia

[KUALA LUMPUR] When The Exchange TRX opened in Malaysia’s new international financial district in Kuala Lumpur last November, the mega-development became the latest mall to compete for the attention – and wallets – of shoppers in the country’s capital.

According to one count, there are more than 200 malls big and small in the Klang Valley area, with more under construction and set to open this year and the next.

Klang Valley, which has an estimated population of nine million, is an urban area comprising Kuala Lumpur and its suburbs and adjoining cities in the state of Selangor.

There is about 70 million square feet (sq ft) of retail space in Klang Valley – roughly the size of 1,200 standard...

