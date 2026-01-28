Singapore-based Digital Edge to build US$4.5 billion data centre campus in Indonesia

The campus will be in Bekasi, on the eastern edge of Jakarta

[HONG KONG] Digital Edge, an Asian digital infrastructure firm backed by alternative asset manager Stonepeak Partners, plans to invest US$4.5 billion to build one of Indonesia’s largest data centre campuses.

The CGK Campus, an artificial intelligence (AI)-ready hyperscale facility, will deliver 500 megawatts of IT capacity at full development, with the potential to rise to one gigawatt, Singapore-based Digital Edge said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 28). The campus will be in Bekasi, on the eastern edge of Jakarta and about 40 kilometres from Digital Edge’s downtown facilities, it said.

The campus will be built in several phases, the first of which will include three buildings, Digital Edge said. The first building in that phase is scheduled to be ready for service by the fourth quarter, and the second and third are due in the first half of next year, the company said.

“The CGK Campus is a pivotal milestone in our Apac strategy and our largest infrastructure investment to date,” Digital Edge chief executive officer John Freeman said in the statement.

The campus will be supported by the fibre and network assets of Indonet, Digital Edge’s Indonesian telecommunications subsidiary, according to the statement.

“Indonesia’s digital economy is expanding faster than infrastructure can keep up,” Digital Edge Indonesia CEO Stephanus Oscar said. The new campus will help by providing “500 MW of sustainable, carrier-neutral capacity built for hyperscale and AI deployments”, he said.

Digital Edge provides data centre and fibre services in nine countries in Asia-Pacific and has more than 1.4 GW of secured IT power. Last year, it raised over US$1.6 billion in new equity and debt capital to support growth. BLOOMBERG