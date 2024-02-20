Subscribers

Singapore developer to build luxury urban township near Cambodia’s new international airport

Jamille Tran

Published Tue, Feb 20, 2024 · 5:00 am
Ng Aung San, founder and co-CEO of Sir Stamford Raffles Group, shows journalists the proximity between his firm's flagship township Marum Estate and Cambodia's Techo Takhmao International Airport, which is set to open in 2025.
PHOTO: SIR STAMFORD RAFFLES GROUP

Asean

[PHNOM PENH] Singapore-based real estate developer Sir Stamford Raffles Group (SSRG) is building a 22.6-hectare freehold township in Cambodia, a short drive away from the new international airport that’s under construction in the capital Phnom Penh.

The flagship project called Marum Estate – located in Kandal province, just south of the capital – broke ground last October and is the size of roughly 35 to 40 football fields.

The luxury mixed-use development is being built over eight phases and slated for completion in 2030. It will have 642 landed residences and 181 shophouses, along with retail, healthcare and educational facilities.

SSRG also announced a partnership with Singapore’s Parkway...

