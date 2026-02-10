The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
SUBSCRIBERS

South-east Asia’s governments put AI to work in tourism

The region’s governments are using AI to upgrade visitors’ travel experience, not just to bump up the numbers

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Elisa Valenta
Tan Ai Leng

Elisa Valenta &

Tan Ai Leng

Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 04:50 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Thailand has introduced AI-powered platforms that help tourists streamline trip planning while expanding access to information on emerging destinations.
    • Thailand has introduced AI-powered platforms that help tourists streamline trip planning while expanding access to information on emerging destinations. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

    [JAKARTA AND KUALA LUMPUR] It’s not about fancier trips but smoother ones – and more personalised too. Across South-east Asia, tourism authorities are embedding AI into travel, not as a gimmick, but to make the journey more seamless for travellers.

    The shift is a strategic push to move tourism from sheer volume to “high-value” tourism with the aim of creating a more personalised experience that supports growth while easing pressure on cities and heritage areas.

    Namho Chung, a professor at Kyung Hee University in Seoul and co‑founder of the Association for Smart Tourism, said smart tourism is often summarised as the digital transformation of the tourism industry.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    TourismArtificial IntelligenceAseanAsean Business

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More