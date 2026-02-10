South-east Asia’s governments put AI to work in tourism
The region’s governments are using AI to upgrade visitors’ travel experience, not just to bump up the numbers
- Thailand has introduced AI-powered platforms that help tourists streamline trip planning while expanding access to information on emerging destinations. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
[JAKARTA AND KUALA LUMPUR] It’s not about fancier trips but smoother ones – and more personalised too. Across South-east Asia, tourism authorities are embedding AI into travel, not as a gimmick, but to make the journey more seamless for travellers.
The shift is a strategic push to move tourism from sheer volume to “high-value” tourism with the aim of creating a more personalised experience that supports growth while easing pressure on cities and heritage areas.
Namho Chung, a professor at Kyung Hee University in Seoul and co‑founder of the Association for Smart Tourism, said smart tourism is often summarised as the digital transformation of the tourism industry.
