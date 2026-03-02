The fundamentals of rare-earth mining are positive because the market demand is structural and long term, says SAM’s group COO

Lim Wei Hung, SAM's group chief operating officer, said the Gerik site gives the company long-term production optionality and visibility well beyond the coming decade. PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT

[KUALA LUMPUR] Few motorists travelling the Baling-Gerik highway linking Kedah and Perak know that the nearby forested hills are home to a rare-earth mine central to the recovery of Southern Alliance Mining (SAM).

Unlike the usual image of dusty pits and heavy digging, the site owned by Malaysia-based MCRE Resources, a SAM associate, remains lush and green.

Beneath the trees, pipes deliver the in-situ leaching method: mild chemical liquid pumped through soil to extract rare minerals without blasting or open excavation.