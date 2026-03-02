The Business Times
Southern Alliance Mining shifts focus to rare earths to offset iron-ore volatility

The fundamentals of rare-earth mining are positive because the market demand is structural and long term, says SAM’s group COO

Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Mon, Mar 2, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Lim Wei Hung, SAM's group chief operating officer, said the Gerik site gives the company long-term production optionality and visibility well beyond the coming decade. PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Few motorists travelling the Baling-Gerik highway linking Kedah and Perak know that the nearby forested hills are home to a rare-earth mine central to the recovery of Southern Alliance Mining (SAM).

    Unlike the usual image of dusty pits and heavy digging, the site owned by Malaysia-based MCRE Resources, a SAM associate, remains lush and green.

    Beneath the trees, pipes deliver the in-situ leaching method: mild chemical liquid pumped through soil to extract rare minerals without blasting or open excavation.

