Southern Alliance Mining shifts focus to rare earths to offset iron-ore volatility
The fundamentals of rare-earth mining are positive because the market demand is structural and long term, says SAM’s group COO
- Lim Wei Hung, SAM's group chief operating officer, said the Gerik site gives the company long-term production optionality and visibility well beyond the coming decade. PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT
[KUALA LUMPUR] Few motorists travelling the Baling-Gerik highway linking Kedah and Perak know that the nearby forested hills are home to a rare-earth mine central to the recovery of Southern Alliance Mining (SAM).
Unlike the usual image of dusty pits and heavy digging, the site owned by Malaysia-based MCRE Resources, a SAM associate, remains lush and green.
Beneath the trees, pipes deliver the in-situ leaching method: mild chemical liquid pumped through soil to extract rare minerals without blasting or open excavation.
