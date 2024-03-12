Subscribers

Standstill in approvals for Malaysia’s residency visa may dent foreigners’ interest

Tan Ai Leng

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 11:30 am
Introduced in 2002, Malaysia My Second Home programme has garnered strong interest and attracted over 50,000 foreigners to reside and retire in the country.
PHOTO: BT FILE
Social media influencer and restaurateur Marcus Luo says the cultural diversity, ease of communication and lower cost of living are the reasons that attracted foreigners.
PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT

Malaysia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia continues to remain an attractive option for foreigners looking at a residency visa scheme, but the prolonged standstill in approvals for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme is wearing their patience thin and could hurt interest.

Industry players told The Business Times that Malaysia’s recently refreshed criteria with more attractive conditions under the visa programme has yet to have an impact as all new applications are on hold, pending parliament’s green light.

MM2H Consultants Association president Anthony Liew said only applications to renew the existing MM2H visa are being processed for the time being, while the approval process for new applications are...

