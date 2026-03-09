Sunway Healthcare sets final price for RM2.86 billion IPO, Malaysia’s largest in nine years 

The IPO includes 1.97 billion shares priced at RM1.45 apiece for institutional and retail investors

The pricing values Sunway Healthcare at RM16.7 billion, with the company’s shares scheduled to commence trading on Mar 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s Sunway Healthcare on Monday (Mar 9) set its final offering price at RM1.45 per share, in line with its earlier prospectus, aiming to raise RM2.86 billion (S$924.4 million) in what could be the country’s largest listing in nearly a decade.

The initial public offering (IPO) includes 1.97 billion shares priced at RM1.45 apiece for institutional and retail investors, representing a 17.1 per cent stake in the company, according to the prospectus.

The pricing values Sunway Healthcare at RM16.7 billion, with the company’s shares scheduled to commence trading on Mar 18.

A unit of Malaysian conglomerate Sunway, Sunway Healthcare is among the nation’s top private healthcare providers, with 1,805 licenced beds as of January 2026. Its portfolio includes Sunway Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s largest private hospital.

Reuters reported last year that Sunway Healthcare was eyeing a Bursa Malaysia debut with an offering topping RM3 billion, setting the hospital group’s valuation north of RM15 billion. REUTERS