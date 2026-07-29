Surprise F1 return sends Malaysia travel bookings soaring

International flights bookings surge 106%, and Sepang hotels are filling up days after the news

Above: Formula 1 race day at Sepang International Circuit back in 2012. Malaysia’s return to the Formula 1 calendar in a one-off event gives the country a chance to shine as a destination for sports tourism, business events and international meetings. PHOTO: SEPANG INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s surprise return to the Formula 1 calendar in October has sparked an immediate tourism surge, with international flight bookings to Kuala Lumpur more than doubling and Sepang hotel reservations soaring within days of the announcement, underscoring the tourism potential of the one-off race.

International flight bookings made after the Sunday (Jul 26) announcement, for arrivals between Oct 1 and 3, have jumped 106 per cent year on year, said Trip.com Malaysia.

Hotel bookings for stays between Oct 1 and 4 surged 1,614 per cent in Sepang, and 2,525 per cent in neighbouring Dengkil, even as Sepang climbed into the platform’s top five most-searched hotel destinations.