Sweet succession: The heir rewriting Vietnam’s largest sugar empire
Dang Huynh Uc My is determined that sugar alone will not define AgriS’ future
- Dang Huynh Uc My (pictured) is the second child of prominent Vietnamese entrepreneurs Dang Van Thanh and Huynh Bich Ngoc PHOTO: TTC AGRIS
Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth
[HO CHI MINH CITY] Far from the cane fields that built her family’s fortune, Dang Huynh Uc My, or Omi Dang – the daughter of a couple once dubbed Vietnam’s “sugar king and sugar queen” – set up a modest three-person office in Singapore to plot an unlikely overseas push for AgriS. It would prove to be a sweet spot.
Fifteen years on, that tentative outpost has become the nerve centre of AgriS’ international expansion – a strategy that helped transform a domestic sugar champion into a group with more than US$1 billion in annual revenue and exports to nearly 80 countries.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.