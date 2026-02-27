The Business Times
Sweet succession: The heir rewriting Vietnam’s largest sugar empire

Dang Huynh Uc My is determined that sugar alone will not define AgriS’ future

Jamille Tran

Published Fri, Feb 27, 2026 · 11:00 AM
    • Dang Huynh Uc My (pictured) is the second child of prominent Vietnamese entrepreneurs Dang Van Thanh and Huynh Bich Ngoc
    Dang Huynh Uc My (pictured) is the second child of prominent Vietnamese entrepreneurs Dang Van Thanh and Huynh Bich Ngoc PHOTO: TTC AGRIS

    Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth

    [HO CHI MINH CITY] Far from the cane fields that built her family’s fortune, Dang Huynh Uc My, or Omi Dang – the daughter of a couple once dubbed Vietnam’s “sugar king and sugar queen” – set up a modest three-person office in Singapore to plot an unlikely overseas push for AgriS. It would prove to be a sweet spot.

    Fifteen years on, that tentative outpost has become the nerve centre of AgriS’ international expansion – a strategy that helped transform a domestic sugar champion into a group with more than US$1 billion in annual revenue and exports to nearly 80 countries.

