Thai Airways eyes 5% revenue growth as it adds jets, expands in Asia

[BANGKOK] Thai Airways International expects revenue to grow 5 per cent this year as it adds new aircraft and expands in key Asian markets, including India and China.

The state-controlled carrier targets 200 billion baht (S$8.1 billion) revenue in 2026, up from 190 billion baht a year earlier, according to chief executive officer Chai Eamsiri. It plans to increase its operating fleet to about 100 aircraft this year from 80 at the end of 2025, with additions spanning both narrow-body and wide-body jets.

“We are very fortunate to secure delivery of several aircraft this year to meet the robust travel demand in the region,” he told a press briefing in Bangkok on Thursday (Feb 26). “India and China represent enormous market potential given their vast populations.”

The additional capacity will allow Thai Airways to increase frequencies and routes to China and India, two of Asia’s fastest-growing travel markets. Air travel demand across the region continues to rise, supported by a rebound in Chinese outbound tourism, growing middle-class incomes in India and South-east Asia, and steady economic expansion.

Airlines including Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways have reported rising passenger volumes and solid revenue as international travel rebounds, helping support stronger earnings results.

Thai Airways posted a full-year net income of 30.9 billion baht in 2025, reversing a net loss of 26.9 billion baht a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.3 per cent to 190 billion baht, indicating a more gradual recovery compared with some regional peers.

The carrier has been rebuilding its network and balance sheet after emerging from a court-supervised debt restructuring initiated during the pandemic. Fleet renewal remains central to its turnaround strategy, though the airline has faced challenges securing aircraft deliveries amid global supply-chain constraints. BLOOMBERG