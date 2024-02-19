Thai authorities say more investigation needed before indicting ex-PM Thaksin over royal insults

Published Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 12:14 pm
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at his family compound after he was released from a police hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP

Thaksin Shinawatra

MORE investigation is required into a royal insults complaint made against newly-released former premier Thaksin Shinawatra before deciding whether to indict him, the attorney-general’s office said on Monday.

Thaksin, who was released on parole on Sunday, met officials on Monday and was seen arriving in a wheelchair. The office’s spokesperson Prayut Petchkun said Thaksin would be required to report back on April 10. The issue concerns an interview he gave in 2015. Thaksin has always pledged loyalty to the monarchy. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Thailand

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ASEAN Business

Indonesia’s new president; Thailand’s PM selling the land bridge

The Malaysian ringgit is within a whisker of its 1998 record low

Thousands seek to quit Myanmar after military service announcement

Indonesia’s KAI gets US$450 million loan from China to cover bullet train cost

Thailand plans 1.19 trillion baht public-private investment projects during 2020-2027

Indonesia markets cheer Prabowo’s likely presidential election win

Breaking News

Most Popular