Thai economy could grow up to 1.7% this year, still below potential, central bank chief says

Bank of Thailand chief says growth should be as high as 2.7 per cent

Published Wed, Jan 28, 2026 · 12:58 PM
    • Growth was expected to range between 1.5 per cent to 1.7 per cent in 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BANGKOK] Thailand‘s economy may grow by up to 1.7 per cent this year and is still below its potential, the country’s central bank governor Vitai Ratanakorn said on Wednesday.

    Vitai told a business forum that growth was expected to range between 1.5 per cent to 1.7 per cent in 2026.

    He said growth should be as high as 2.7 per cent, and as well as short-term stimulus measures, efforts were also required to tackle “structural” issues in the economy.

    He added that next year the economy should grow between 2.2 per cent to 2.3 per cent, with inflation also expected to return to its target range. REUTERS

