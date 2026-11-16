The country may be recovering with parts of the economy diverging in their growth

GDP in the quarter through September rose 2.9% on the year, the National Economic and Social Development Council said on Nov 16. PHOTO: EPA

THAILAND’S economic growth accelerated in the third quarter, with the artificial intelligence boom powering exports while masking persistent weakness in household spending and tourism.

Gross domestic product in the three months through September rose 2.9 per cent from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said on Monday (Nov 16). That was below the 3.1 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Strong investment and export data showed the growing impact of the global tech investment cycle on Thailand, where electronics exports and private investment have surged.

But household consumption ticked up just 2.5 per cent, while government spending shrank 1.6 per cent, underscoring recent Bank of Thailand (BOT) warnings that gains from the AI boom are failing to reach all corners of the economy.

“There is still a lot to do,” Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said after the release, cautioning that Thailand is experiencing a K-shaped recovery in which parts of the economy are diverging in their growth.

He said stimulus has helped, but the government plans to do more to assist small- and medium-sized businesses.

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The baht held gains of 0.1 per cent versus the US dollar as the local currency looked past the weaker-than-expected gross domestic product.

The data partly reflected a favourable comparison with a year earlier, when US tariffs and a border conflict with Cambodia disrupted trade.

The current quarter’s growth may be softer because of a slowdown in private sector investment and a high base last year, NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan told reporters in Bangkok.

Evidence of the tech sector’s impact was visible in an 11.8 per cent jump in investment growth, and an 18.3 per cent surge in exports of goods and services.

“The tech/AI cycle is improving economic momentum, but the benefits remain concentrated among businesses and workers in related manufacturing and services sectors,” Standard Chartered economist Tim Leelahaphan said in a note. “Overall growth remains below potential.”

Economic growth in 2026 should be around 2.5 per cent, the government said, giving a range of 2 to 3 per cent for 2027.

Nomura economist Euben Paracuelles expects the central bank to keep its policy rate at 1 per cent throughout 2027 as growth momentum fades in the final quarter.

“The improvement wasn’t really strong, and it’s driven by likely unsustainable factors such as government cash handouts,” he said.

The government highlighted various challenges.

“Risks (in 2027) include a slowdown in global growth and trade, changing weather conditions affecting agricultural crops, relatively high household debt and a credit crunch for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” the council said.

The risks to the agricultural sector from El Niño have been highlighted by crises in neighbouring countries, with climate change worsening wildfires in Indonesia and the Philippines seeing disappointing farm output.

It also remains to be seen whether AI demand will continue to surge, with the ouster of Jensen Huang as head of Nvidia raising questions about the sector’s outlook.

But the overall economic data put Thailand ahead of the Philippines, which expanded 2.1 per cent in the quarter. Thailand still trailed most regional peers, with Vietnam growing almost 10 per cent and Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia all expanding more than 5 per cent.

Over the past decade, annual growth above 3 per cent has become unusual for Thailand, an ageing tiger economy constrained by high household debt and limited fiscal room.

Using new methodology to better capture manufacturing data from various agencies, the government restated second-quarter growth to 2.4 per cent from 1.9 per cent, and raised first-quarter growth to 3.1 per cent.

“We have increased the sample size used in the calculation and adjusted the methodology to better reflect changes across industries,” Danucha said. “There are new businesses emerging, particularly in the services sector, which is an area we need to focus on.”

The stronger performance comes during a period of unusual political stability which has seen foreign investors return to its bonds and stocks.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul leads one of Thailand’s strongest governing coalitions in decades, giving his administration more room to pursue investment and economic policies even with a no-confidence vote looming in December and street protests simmering.

The BOT, which in October left its policy rate unchanged for a fourth straight meeting, raised its 2026 growth forecast to 2.4 per cent, citing stronger-than-expected exports and AI-related investment.

The central bank has nevertheless maintained that monetary policy should remain accommodative to support an uneven recovery, also highlighting a K-shaped expansion, with growth concentrated in sectors benefiting from the technology and AI investment cycle while other parts of the economy remain weak.

Ekniti said fiscal and monetary policy must be coordinated, arguing the government and central bank share the same mission, such as improving access to liquidity for SMEs and cracking down on illicit flows.

“My position is clear: I believe in central bank independence, which means government shouldn’t intervene in their operations,” he told reporters. “But not independence in policies. That’s why policy coordination is very important. I have done it all along.” BLOOMBERG