Thai finance ministry maintains 2026 growth forecast at 2%

Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 01:18 PM
    [BANGKOK] Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 2 per cent this year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, maintaining a previous forecast.

    Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are expected to rise 1 per cent this year, compared with an earlier forecast of a 1.5 per cent decline, Vinit Visessuvanapoom, head of the finance ministry’s fiscal policy office, told a press conference.

    South-east Asia’s second-largest economy is estimated to have expanded 2.2 per cent in 2025, the ministry said. REUTERS

    Thailand

