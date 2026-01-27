Thai finance ministry maintains 2026 growth forecast at 2%
- Thailand is estimated to have expanded 2.2 per cent in 2025, the ministry said. PHOTO: REUTERS
[BANGKOK] Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 2 per cent this year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, maintaining a previous forecast.
Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are expected to rise 1 per cent this year, compared with an earlier forecast of a 1.5 per cent decline, Vinit Visessuvanapoom, head of the finance ministry’s fiscal policy office, told a press conference.
