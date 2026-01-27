The Business Times
Thai gold traders with at least 10 billion baht in annual transactions must report to central bank

They also need to keep transaction records for at least three years

Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 12:33 PM
    • The move is part of the central bank’s efforts to tame the surging baht, which it says has been driven by gold trading. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [BANGKOK] Thai gold traders with average annual transactions of at least 10 billion baht (S$407.3 million) over the past five years must report their activities to the central bank, according to the official Royal Gazette.

    They also need to keep transaction records for at least three years, it said in a statement dated on Friday.

    The move is part of the central bank’s efforts to tame the surging baht, which it says has been driven by gold trading.

    Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said earlier that Thailand would also introduce a cap on gold trading this week, with daily volumes through online platforms likely be capped at 50 million baht or 100 million baht.

    The baht has gained about 1 per cent against the dollar so far this year after a 9 per cent rise in 2025, threatening the competitiveness of Thailand’s export and tourism sectors. REUTERS

