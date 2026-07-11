The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Thai inflation likely below 2.8% for 2026, policy to remain accommodative: central bank chief

Q4 monthly inflation is now expected to be under the 4.5% previously forecast

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Sat, Jul 11, 2026 · 02:40 PM
    • Headline inflation slowed to 2.42% in June, remaining within the central bank’s 1% to 3% target range and below expectations.
    • Headline inflation slowed to 2.42% in June, remaining within the central bank’s 1% to 3% target range and below expectations. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [BANGKOK] Thailand’s inflation is likely to come in below the Bank of Thailand’s forecast of 2.8 per cent this year and ease in 2027, the central bank governor said on Saturday (Jul 11), adding that monetary policy would remain accommodative and focused on supporting the economy.

    Monthly inflation in the fourth quarter is now expected to be less than the 4.5 per cent previously projected, and to ease in 2027, allowing the central bank to look through temporary price pressures, Governor Vitai Ratanakorn told reporters.

    Headline inflation slowed to 2.42 per cent in June, remaining within the central bank’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent target range and below expectations.

    Vitai said in June that there was no need to raise interest rates for now, days after the central bank left its key rate unchanged at 1 per cent. The next monetary policy review is on Aug 26.

    Any further rate reductions would not be easy as the current rate level is already very low, and keeping rates too low could hurt savers and have broader negative impacts, Vitai said.

    South-east Asia’s second-largest economy has been resilient, with the central bank’s 2.3 per cent growth forecast for this year seen as “not good, but not bad”, Vitai said.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The economy expanded 2.4 per cent last year, lagging regional peers.

    The central bank expects to introduce rules around October to November, requiring proof of the source of funds for deposits exceeding 5 million baht (US$150,375) to curb illicit funds, Vitai said. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ThailandMonetary PolicyBank of Thailand

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    In hiring for AI-fluent users, companies will do well to better define and test applicants on their capacity for human oversight.

    Employers want AI-fluent employees. Hiring them is the challenge

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    The eligible projects include Sun Group’s developments linked to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Phu Quoc in 2027.

    Targeted credit relief: Vietnam steers funding to Vingroup, Sun Group, Masterise megaprojects

    Air India has presented both challenges and potential opportunities to Singapore Airlines, but its investment outcome is still uncertain.

    The billion-dollar question Singapore Airlines shareholders should ask at its AGM

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More