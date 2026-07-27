Thai June factory output falls 3.1% y/y, weaker than forecast rise of 0.2%
The country’s manufacturing production index from January to June fell 0.4%
- The June reading compared with a year-on-year increase of 0.2 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll. PHOTO: ST FILE
[BANGKOK] Thailand’s manufacturing production index dropped 3.1 per cent in June from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Monday, weaker than analysts’ forecasts.
The June reading compared with a year-on-year increase of 0.2 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, and followed a 0.8 per cent fall in the previous month.
Factory output was weighed by weaker auto production, the ministry said.
Car production dropped 7.55 per cent in June from a year earlier, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.
Palm oil production also fell 33.2 per cent year-on-year, Supakit Boonsiri, head of the ministry’s industrial economics office, told a briefing.
The manufacturing production index from January to June fell 0.4 per cent, the ministry said. REUTERS
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