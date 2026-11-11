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Thai monetary policy should stay accommodative, central bank meeting minutes show 

Maintaining a low policy rate amid global monetary policy divergence could pose further risks to financial stability, the central bank said

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Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 11:27 AM
    • The Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee unanimously left its key interest rate unchanged at 1 per cent in October.
    • The Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee unanimously left its key interest rate unchanged at 1 per cent in October. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [BANGKOK] Thailand’s monetary policy should remain accommodative to support an economy still growing below its potential, and a coordinated policy mix is needed, minutes from the central bank’s Oct 28 meeting showed on Wednesday (Nov 11).

    At the meeting, the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee unanimously left its key interest rate unchanged at 1 per cent. The next policy review is on Dec 23.

    The committee viewed that maintaining a low policy rate amid global monetary policy divergence, with major central banks continuing to tighten monetary policy, could pose further risks to financial stability. REUTERS

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