Thai PM Anutin’s conservative party set to invite Thaksin-backed party to join new coalition

Thailand’s stocks and currency have rallied this week

Anutin’s party is aiming to build an alliance with the backing of at least 280 members to last a full four-year term in office. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s conservative party, which scored a thumping victory in Thailand’s general election on Sunday (Feb 8), plans to invite rival Pheu Thai to join a new coalition government, according to a senior official with the ruling party.

The decision to invite the third-place Pheu Thai, backed by former leader Thaksin Shinawatra’s family, was taken after a meeting of the Bhumjaithai Party’s executives and newly elected lawmakers on Thursday, said the official, who asked not to be identified before a public announcement.

Nan Boonthida Somchai, a spokesperson for Bhumjaithai, said the party has authorised Anutin and Chaichanok Chidchob, the party’s secretary-general and son of founder Newin Chidchob, to conduct coalition talks. The group has not decided which parties to invite, she said. Suksit Srichomkwan, a spokesperson for Pheu Thai, declined to comment.

Anutin’s party, which won about 193 seats in the 500-member lower house riding on a wave of nationalism and pro-incumbency, is aiming to build an alliance with the backing of at least 280 members to last a full four-year term in office.

With Pheu Thai’s provisional tally of 74 and the support of about 30 lawmakers from small parties, an Anutin-led government will have a comfortable majority in parliament to ensure the smooth passage of its legislative agenda, the Bhumjaithai official said.

If Pheu Thai, which suffered its worst electoral showing since Thaksin founded his own party in 1998, declines to join the coalition, Bhumjaithai will ask Klatham, another conservative party with 58 lawmakers, to join the bloc, the official said.

Thailand’s stocks and currency have rallied this week, mainly on optimism that Anutin’s convincing election victory will help end a bout of political upheaval in recent years, which undermined economic growth and led to its markets underperforming peers.

On Thursday, Anutin said that he was not in a rush to form a coalition and his focus will be to lead a stable government that focuses on fiscal discipline.

While a new government is unlikely to take office for several weeks to allow for official election procedures to wind down, an early finalisation of the coalition makeup will allow Anutin to fine-tune his administration’s policy priorities.

Standard Chartered expects “a running government may be in place by June” as coalition formation is expected to be noisy, according to economist Tim Leelahaphan. BLOOMBERG