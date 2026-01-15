Thailand approves new data centre projects worth 96.9 billion baht

The latest approvals are in addition to the 36 data-centre project proposals worth US$23 billion

Thai officials say data centre projects will create tech jobs, build chains and fuel e-commerce, fintech and AI growth. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] Thailand approved proposals worth 96.9 billion baht (S$4 billion) to build new data centres and data-hosting projects, underscoring the South-east Asian nation’s emergence as a regional technology hub.

Proposals cleared by the Board of Investment on Thursday (Jan 15) included three projects by True Internet Data Center at a cost of 45.3 billion baht, two facilities by GSA Data Center valued at 37.2 billion baht, as well as new projects from Stellar DC and Freyr Technology.

The latest approvals are in addition to the 36 data-centre project proposals worth US$23 billion greenlighted by the board last year.

“These strategic investments are crucial for accelerating Thailand’s digital transformation,” the board’s Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said in a statement.

Data centre projects are expected to generate skilled technology jobs, deepen domestic supply chains and support the growth of emerging industries such as e-commerce, fintech and AI, according to Thai officials. BLOOMBERG