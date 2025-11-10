The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Thailand approves US$3.1 billion of data centre investments

BOI also approved measures to speed up investments worth US$9.2 billion

Summarise
    • Thailand approved six licences to cut delays in areas like power availability, industrial land access and obtaining visas and work permits, to boost investor confidence.
    • Thailand approved six licences to cut delays in areas like power availability, industrial land access and obtaining visas and work permits, to boost investor confidence. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Mon, Nov 10, 2025 · 06:13 PM

    [BANGKOK] Thailand on Monday (Nov 10) approved four data centre projects worth US$3.1 billion in investment as well as new measures to kickstart projects that have already been approved, the Board of Investment (BOI) said.

    The investments included an 84-megawatt (MW) data centre valued at 26.7 billion baht from Dubai’s DAMAC Digital and another hyperscale data centre project with an IT load of 200 MW from a local investor valued at 54.9 billion baht, it said in a statement.

    The board also approved measures to speed up investments worth US$9.2 billion that had been stalled, part of an initiative started by the agency last month.

    It approved six licences to cut delays in areas like power availability, industrial land access and obtaining visas and work permits.

    “This will strengthen investor confidence in Thailand’s investment framework and contribute to increased employment and broader economic development,” BOI chief Narit Therdsteerasukdi said. REUTERS

    ThailandData centres

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More