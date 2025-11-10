Thailand approves US$3.1 billion of data centre investments

BOI also approved measures to speed up investments worth US$9.2 billion

Thailand approved six licences to cut delays in areas like power availability, industrial land access and obtaining visas and work permits, to boost investor confidence. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand on Monday (Nov 10) approved four data centre projects worth US$3.1 billion in investment as well as new measures to kickstart projects that have already been approved, the Board of Investment (BOI) said.

The investments included an 84-megawatt (MW) data centre valued at 26.7 billion baht from Dubai’s DAMAC Digital and another hyperscale data centre project with an IT load of 200 MW from a local investor valued at 54.9 billion baht, it said in a statement.

The board also approved measures to speed up investments worth US$9.2 billion that had been stalled, part of an initiative started by the agency last month.

It approved six licences to cut delays in areas like power availability, industrial land access and obtaining visas and work permits.

“This will strengthen investor confidence in Thailand’s investment framework and contribute to increased employment and broader economic development,” BOI chief Narit Therdsteerasukdi said. REUTERS