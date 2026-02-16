Thailand beats growth estimates in boost to new government

PM Anutin Charnvirakul has pledged to focus on the economy and cost-of-living pressures

Its annual growth rate of about 2% a year is less than half the pace of Malaysia and Singapore and barely a quarter of the growth in Vietnam. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] Thailand’s economy grew much more than expected in the fourth quarter, supported by a rebound in consumption, investment and government spending.

Gross domestic product in the three months to December rose 2.5 per cent from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said on Monday (Feb 16). That exceeds the 1.3 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg News survey and the 1.2 per cent pace in the third quarter.

The economy expanded 1.9 per cent from the previous quarter, marking the largest jump in four years to beat the forecast of 0.6 per cent growth.

The Thai baht strengthened 0.17 per cent against the US dollar in Monday morning trading.

Full-year GDP growth stood at 2.4 per cent, prompting the NESDC to raise its outlook for 2026 economic growth to between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent, from the 1.2 to 2.2 per cent projected earlier.

The latest GDP data should boost Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose party secured a stronger-than-expected election result and sealed a coalition deal last week. Anutin has pledged to focus on the economy and cost-of-living pressures, including measures to support households and employment.

Investment grew 8.1 per cent in the fourth quarter, a sharp increase from 1.4 per cent in the previous three months. Household consumption expanded 3.3 per cent, while government consumption rebounded from a contraction in the third quarter to grow 1.3 per cent from October to December.

Two decades of political instability have turned Thailand from an aspiring economy to a regional laggard beset with stagnant growth, soaring debt, widening inequality and a shrinking workforce. Its annual growth rate of about 2 per cent a year is less than half the pace of Malaysia and Singapore and barely a quarter of the growth in Vietnam. BLOOMBERG