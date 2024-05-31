The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

International

Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Thailand exploring small modular nuclear reactor technology, says PM

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 12:16 PM
Share this article.

THAILAND is exploring small modular nuclear reactor technology as South-east Asia’s second-largest economy looks to diversify its energy mix, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday (May 31).

“Our green transition goal is one of the most ambitious in South-east Asia, and we have a comprehensive roadmap in place to have 50 per cent of energy production be renewable by 2040,” Srettha said at an American Chamber of Commerce event in Bangkok.

Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors with the capacity to generate around one-third of the electricity produced by traditional nuclear power reactors, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Nuclear
Thailand
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Asean

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here