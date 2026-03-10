Thailand orders work-from-home for state agencies to save fuel

The Cabinet also urges government officials to suspend non-essential overseas travel during the period

[BANGKOK] The Thai government will require most government agencies to adopt full work-from-home arrangements as part of emergency measures to curb energy demand.

The move, approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday (Mar 10), is aimed at reducing energy consumption amid heightened supply risks, according to Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council.

The Cabinet also urged government officials to suspend non-essential overseas travel during the period, allowing only essential international meetings.

The Philippines, which imports nearly all of its oil requirements, has also started a four-day work week for government offices in a bid to save on energy as tensions in the Middle East push fuel prices higher. BLOOMBERG