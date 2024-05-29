Thailand plans Asia’s first sovereign sustainability-linked bond
THAILAND plans to sell as much as US$1.1 billion of baht-denominated sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) in the fourth quarter, in what looks set to be the first such offering from an Asian government.
The sale will finance the government’s budget deficit, and is tied to programmes that are intended to reduce carbon emissions, Jindarat Viriyataveekul, public debt advisor at the finance ministry, said. The bonds will be offered to both local and foreign institutional investors, she said.
“The demand is quite good,” Jindarat said on Tuesday (May 28), citing the result of the office’s recent market survey. “Investors have shown strong interest in this green financing in line with a growing global trend.”
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is stepping up efforts to promote the nation’s focus on sustainability as a key selling point to attract foreign investors, with BlackRock and Intesa Sanpaolo among those showing interest in the baht SLB sale. The South-east Asian nation has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
The SLB issuance will take place before any government sale of foreign-currency bonds, which the ministry is still studying, Jindarat said.
The weak baht and the US Federal Reserve’s uncertain monetary policy path have made a plan to tap the overseas market less attractive, she said.
A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU
Asean Business
Business insights centering on South-east Asia's fast-growing economies.
SLBs may replace sustainability bonds that the government has been offering in past years as there is more flexibility in how proceeds from the former can be used, Jindarat said. BLOOMBERG
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Asean
Vietnam central bank to sell gold to domestic market through 4 state-owned banks
Thailand plans Asia’s first sovereign sustainability-linked bond
Apple to open Malaysia store on Jun 22 in South-east Asia push
World Bank’s IFC backs Yondr’s Malaysia data centre project with US$150 million loan
Ex-Thai PM Thaksin to face trial for royal insult
Vietnam inflation at 16-month high adds pressure on central bank