Thailand sees US$50.3 billion in investment applications in first nine months, up 28% on year
Growth was led mainly by the electronics, digital and food industries
- Workers at a factory that produces parts for internal combustion engine vehicles in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Sep 23, 2026. PHOTO: NYTIMES
[BANGKOK] Thailand received investment applications worth 1.7 trillion baht (US$50.37 billion) in the first nine months of this year, up 28 per cent from the same period in 2025, its investment board said on Monday (Oct 26).
Growth was driven mainly by the electronics, digital and food industries, the Board of Investment said. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Government to bring forward raising of retirement age, give employers more financial support to create flexi-load jobs
If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia
Former minister Maliki Osman, Revolut chairman join Asia Gulf Holdings advisory board
Small nuclear reactors could boost the Asean Power Grid: GE Vernova executive