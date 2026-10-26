Thailand sees US$50.3 billion in investment applications in first nine months, up 28% on year

Growth was led mainly by the electronics, digital and food industries

Workers at a factory that produces parts for internal combustion engine vehicles in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Sep 23, 2026. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[BANGKOK] Thailand received investment applications worth 1.7 trillion baht (US$50.37 billion) in the first nine months of this year, up 28 per cent from the same period in 2025, its investment board said on Monday (Oct 26).

Growth was driven mainly by the electronics, digital and food industries, the Board of Investment said. REUTERS