Thailand to ban recreational cannabis use by year-end: health minister

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 11:58 am
Thailand became the first country in South-east Asia to decriminalise cannabis, initially for medicinal use in 2021, then for recreational use in 2022.
PHOTO: AFP

CANNABIS

THAILAND will ban the recreational use of marijuana by the end of this year, but continue allowing its use for medical purposes, the health minister told Reuters in an interview.

The move has spawned an industry projected to be worth up to US$1.2 billion by next year, as tens of thousands of cannabis shops spring up along with marijuana-themed spas, restaurants and festivals.

Critics say piecemeal rules were rushed out and adopted within a week of decriminalisation.

“Without the law to regulate cannabis it will be misused,” Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said, referring specifically to recreational use.

“The misuse of cannabis has a negative impact on Thai children,” he said. REUTERS

