Thailand’s energy shock may force long-delayed reforms 

A prolonged Middle East conflict could weigh on country’s growth by driving up costs in an economy heavily reliant on imported gas

Investors – both domestic and foreign – have long complained that outdated rules and slow-moving legislation are holding back investment in sectors that Thailand hopes will drive future growth. PHOTO: EPA

[BANGKOK] Rising oil and gas prices from the Middle East conflict are set to weigh on Thailand’s export and tourism-dependent economy, while also sharpening pressure on the next government to push through long-delayed structural reforms.

One area likely to come under renewed focus is direct power purchase agreements, or DPPAs, which are seen as critical to supporting investment in data centres and other industries seeking access to renewable energy.

Thailand approved a pilot scheme in 2024 allowing eligible data centres to source up to 2,000 megawatts of renewable electricity directly from private producers, but implementation has been slow.