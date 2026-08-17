Thailand’s Q2 GDP beats forecast as full-year outlook is raised

The economy expands 1.9% in the April-June quarter compared to a year earlier; planning agency revises 2026 growth projection to 2% to 2.5%

The country’s tourism sector, another major source of growth, is expected to see 32 million foreign arrivals this year, unchanged from the previous forecast. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand’s economy slowed in the second quarter of 2026 but still beat forecasts, with stronger private investment offsetting softening consumption and a decline in public investment, official data showed on Monday (Aug 17), as the government raised its outlook for the year.

South-east Asia’s second-largest economy will be supported by higher private investment, government spending and exports, the National Economic and Social Development Council said.

“The economy is expected to grow more strongly in the third quarter than in the second, which was hit quite hard by the conflict in the Middle East,” agency chief Danucha Pichayanan told a briefing.

The economy expanded 1.9 per cent in the April-June quarter compared to a year earlier, beating the median forecast of 1.7 per cent in a Reuters poll.

The planning agency is now predicting growth of 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent for the whole year, compared with a previous estimate of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy shrank 0.2 per cent in the April-June quarter, a smaller contraction than the poll forecast of 0.6 per cent.

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In the January-March quarter, growth was 2.8 per cent on the year and a revised 0.6 per cent on the quarter. In the first half of the year, the economy grew 2.4 per cent annually.

Although Q2’s GDP figure “is still not at a level we are satisfied with, it confirms that our projections and the measures we have implemented to support the economy are on the right track”, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The baht strengthened after the GDP data release, while the benchmark index rose by 1 per cent.

“With inflation losing momentum and growth below 2 per cent year on year, monetary policy is likely to remain the status quo, with the policy rate at 1 per cent over the next 12 months,” said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of Capital Markets Research at Kasikornbank.

In June, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1 per cent.

The next monetary policy review is on Aug 26, and Bank of Thailand governor Vitai Ratanakorn has said that there was no need to raise interest rates for now. The economy expanded 2.4 per cent last year and has lagged regional peers since the Covid-19 pandemic, with stubbornly high household debt restraining consumption.

The agency forecast that exports, a key driver of the economy, would increase 15.1 per cent this year, up from a previous forecast of a 9.6 per cent rise.

The tourism sector, another major source of growth, is expected to see 32 million foreign arrivals this year, unchanged from the previous forecast, the agency said. Thailand registered a record of nearly 40 million foreign visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.

The unemployment rate stood at 0.96 per cent in Q2 versus a revised 0.94 per cent in the previous quarter, the agency added.

In the April-June quarter, the economy was weighed down by weak consumption due to high household debt and living costs.

The government rolled out a 176 billion baht (US$5.33 billion) consumer subsidy scheme in June, under a wider 400 billion baht borrowing plan to address the impact of higher oil prices and ease the cost of living.

Last month, the finance ministry raised its 2026 growth forecast to 2.5 per cent from 1.6 per cent, citing higher exports and domestic demand as well as government support measures.

The headline inflation rate slowed to 1.95 per cent in July, inside the central bank’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. The planning agency projects headline inflation at 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent this year. REUTERS