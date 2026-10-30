Thailand’s September factory output rises 2.05% y/y, lower than forecast
Middle East tensions raised production costs
- Workers at a small factory that produces parts for internal combustion engine vehicles in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Sep 23, 2026. PHOTO: NYTIMES
[BANGKOK] Thailand’s manufacturing production index rose 2.05 per cent in September from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Friday (Oct 30), weaker than analysts’ forecasts.
The September reading compared with a 3 per cent year-on-year increase forecast in a Reuters poll
September output was boosted by AI and data centre demand and government measures in support of purchasing power, the ministry said.
Output was boosted by higher production of satellite equipment, electronics and computers, the ministry said.
However, high household debt still weighed on consumption and Middle East tensions also raised production costs.
Last month, the ministry raised its 2026 factory output growth forecast to a range of 2.75 per cent to 3.75 per cent after changing its methodology. REUTERS
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