The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

‘Two-way and integrated’: Financial professional services firms see more Singapore-Indonesia work 

Companies report broader, more complex mandates as businesses build across both markets

Summarise
Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Singapore received about S$981 million of FDI from Indonesia in 2025.
    • Singapore received about S$981 million of FDI from Indonesia in 2025. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] When growth at home became harder to come by, Indonesian shipowner Sinarmas LDA Maritime (SLM) looked north to Singapore – and brought its adviser with it.

    The company is ready to spend between US$50 million and US$200 million on acquisitions, with Singapore its primary target, chief executive Matthieu Lavoine told The Business Times.

    That could fund one large acquisition or three to four smaller deals. SLM has already looked at two potential acquisitions this year, but walked away after valuations came in around 25 per cent above what it was prepared to pay.

    AseanBig Four auditorsDeloitteEYKPMGIndonesia

    TRENDING NOW

    The report identified plantation concessions associated with the three companies where fires and smoke were detected between August and September.

    Two Singapore-listed palm oil firms named in Greenpeace report on Indonesian plantation fires

    A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 at Changi Airport. Flight SQ31, which returned to San Francisco on Oct 14, was operated using the same aircraft model.

    Singapore Airlines flight returns to San Francisco after ‘unruly’ passenger incident

    The PSI in Singapore hit a season high in the west of 212 at noon on Oct 15.

    Singapore looking into which companies responsible for haze-causing fires: PM Wong

    Deluge will selectively pursue regional expansion opportunities, with Malaysia as its initial focus, says its CEO Lee Wai Wah.

    Deluge IPO 3.86 times subscribed ahead of SGX debut

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More