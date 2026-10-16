‘Two-way and integrated’: Financial professional services firms see more Singapore-Indonesia work
Companies report broader, more complex mandates as businesses build across both markets
- Singapore received about S$981 million of FDI from Indonesia in 2025. PHOTO: ST
[SINGAPORE] When growth at home became harder to come by, Indonesian shipowner Sinarmas LDA Maritime (SLM) looked north to Singapore – and brought its adviser with it.
The company is ready to spend between US$50 million and US$200 million on acquisitions, with Singapore its primary target, chief executive Matthieu Lavoine told The Business Times.
That could fund one large acquisition or three to four smaller deals. SLM has already looked at two potential acquisitions this year, but walked away after valuations came in around 25 per cent above what it was prepared to pay.
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