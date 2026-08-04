US-led Orion consortium eyes over US$20 billion for critical minerals projects, targeting South-east Asia

The New York-based private equity firm is also in talks with Indonesia’s Danantara to fund mining projects

Orion Resource Partners believes South-east Asia is becoming an increasingly important source of minerals such as nickel (above), copper and other metals that are essential for electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy technologies. PHOTO: ELISA VALENTA, BT

[JAKARTA] A consortium led by US private equity firm Orion Resource Partners plans to invest more than US$20 billion in mining projects, with South-east Asia among its top priorities.

This comes as governments scramble to secure critical minerals for the global energy transition.

The consortium, called the Orion Critical Mineral Consortium and backed by the US International Development Finance Corp and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, has held “constructive” discussions with several government institutions, including Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara, said Orion’s founder and group CEO Oskar Lewnowski.