Vietnam beckons Malaysia’s property bigwigs with urban boom, reforms and rapid growth

Malaysian property giants, such as Gamuda Land, S P Setia and UOA, are planning integrated developments in Vietnam, capitalising on its rapid growth and rising middle class. IMAGE: BT VISUAL

[HO CHI MINH CITY] Malaysia’s property giants are flocking to Vietnam, launching major township projects in and around Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as rapid urbanisation and growth, a rising middle class and law reforms fuel one of South-east Asia’s most dynamic real estate markets.

Vietnam is entering a “new period” of real estate development, remarked Neil MacGregor, managing director of UK-headquartered property agent Savills in Vietnam.

This momentum has drawn Malaysian stalwarts such as Gamuda Land, SP Setia, and SkyWorld Development – developers long known for their expertise in large-scale townships and high-rise communities.