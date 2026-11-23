This marks the South-east Asian country’s first concrete step in its push for the US$65 billion project

Vietnam’s high-speed rail project is expected to reshape transport and economic links along the length of the country. PHOTO: PIXABAY

VIETNAM has selected a consortium of eight French, South Korean and Vietnamese contractors for a 10.24 trillion dong (US$399 million) contract for surveys, feasibility study and design for the North-South high-speed railway, one of the country’s flagship infrastructure projects.

The consortium, led by France’s Systra, includes three South Korean firms: Sambo Engineering, Yooshin Engineering Corp and Korea National Railway, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Construction’s news website. The project management board aims to sign a contract with the group this month.

Under the 30-month agreement, the group will conduct surveys and a feasibility study, carry out front-end engineering design and prepare bidding documents for the construction phrase, state media reported. The work will help determine the project’s technology and investment options, providing the technical basis for subsequent implementation.

The decision marks the first concrete step in Vietnam’s push to build a roughly US$65 billion high-speed railway linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, a project expected to reshape transport and economic links along the length of the country.

Construction of the planned line, one of the nation’s biggest-ever infrastructure undertakings, was delayed by a year until the end of 2027 after Vietnam said in September that implementation has been slower than expected.

The group, which includes four Vietnamese companies, is tasked with identifying the route and key locations, including railway stations, bridges and tunnels. Their interim report, due within the first year, must outline technology options for the government to consider and approve.

The study must meet technical requirements while minimising disruption to local development plans and residents’ daily lives, the Ministry of Construction said. Thousands of people are expected to be relocated from their land to make way for the new line.

Vietnam’s parliament on Saturday (Nov 21) passed land law amendments aimed at speeding up site clearance for projects, including the expropriation of land in ​the case of some special projects, as the government targets economic growth of at least 10 per cent this year.

When completed, the high-speed rail project is set to have a total length of about 1,541 km and reduce the journey time from the current 30 hours to around five. BLOOMBERG