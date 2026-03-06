Vietnam reboots direct clean-power push after pricing hurdles slow corporate uptake

Market players say there is long-term upside in the new mechanism even as subsidy-era disputes remain unresolved

Instead of relying on EVN’s monopoly system and generous tariff payments guaranteed for 20 years, electricity prices are now negotiated in the wholesale market, reallocating risks among developers, large buyers and the state utility. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HO CHI MINH CITY] New policies and forthcoming regulatory updates are giving Vietnam’s developers of renewable energy clearer pathways to sell power directly to large consumers.

These moves push the country towards a market-based system for the generation, sale and purchase of energy from greener sources, and are a key reform aimed at unlocking investment and helping enterprises to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments.

The Direct Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA) framework was introduced more than a year and a half ago, but take-up has been modest because energy developers and corporate offtakers (the major consumers of energy) have struggled to agree on pricing, contract terms and legal risks.